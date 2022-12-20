Rebecca Morrow Sells 1,901 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $16,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,698.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,167,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,771,090. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $49.25.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

