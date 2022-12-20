Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arcellx (ACLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX):

12/13/2022 – Arcellx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

12/12/2022 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $34.00.

12/9/2022 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $104.00.

11/24/2022 – Arcellx had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC to $35.00.

10/31/2022 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ACLX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Arcellx Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $21,493,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $19,360,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.