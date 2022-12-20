Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arcellx (ACLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX):
- 12/13/2022 – Arcellx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.
- 12/12/2022 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $34.00.
- 12/9/2022 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $104.00.
- 11/24/2022 – Arcellx had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC to $35.00.
- 10/31/2022 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Arcellx Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ ACLX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Activity at Arcellx
In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.