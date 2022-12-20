Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutanix (NTNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX):

12/13/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $34.00.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $33.00.

12/1/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00.

11/28/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $29.00.

10/24/2022 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 396,121 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

