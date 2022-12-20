Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) recently:

12/17/2022 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2022 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2022 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2022 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/15/2022 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2022 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. 4,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,236. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

