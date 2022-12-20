Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €18.64 ($19.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.35.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

