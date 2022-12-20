ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,074.56

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $3,074.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00388014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

