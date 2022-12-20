Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

