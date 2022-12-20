Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,951. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

