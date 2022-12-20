Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.75 on Tuesday, hitting $338.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.40. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.