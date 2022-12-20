Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

KO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. 104,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,279,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $272.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.