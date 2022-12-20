Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,111. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average of $197.98. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

