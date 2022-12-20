Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Insider Andrew P. Stone Sells 7,000 Shares

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

