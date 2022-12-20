Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

