Request One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Request has a market cap of $87.02 million and $1.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014377 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00225850 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08621298 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,538,708.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

