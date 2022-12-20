Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 20th (A, AXNX, BIRDF, BN, BSX, CEC1, CPRX, DWVYF, FSLR, GMED)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 20th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €69.00 ($73.40) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €1.60 ($1.70) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76).

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $231.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $308.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $167.00 to $153.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $315.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $127.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $228.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €265.00 ($281.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €50.00 ($53.19) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $3.25 to $2.75. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $252.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $272.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $177.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

