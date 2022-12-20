Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advaxis (ADXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS) recently:

12/19/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADXS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

