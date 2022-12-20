Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Cap of $135.74 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $135.74 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $876.09 or 0.05208781 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00497267 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.58 or 0.29463317 BTC.
About Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.
Buying and Selling Reserve Rights
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars.
