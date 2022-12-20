Retirement Planning Group Grows Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.71% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,296,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 100,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

