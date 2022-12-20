Retirement Planning Group Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average of $225.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.