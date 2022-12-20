Retirement Planning Group Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 867.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.81. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $137.46 and a one year high of $204.88.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

