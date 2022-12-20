Retirement Planning Group Purchases 4,609 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

