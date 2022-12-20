Retirement Planning Group Purchases Shares of 3,912 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 86.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

