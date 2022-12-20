Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

