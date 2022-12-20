Retirement Planning Group Sells 473 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 457.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 243,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

