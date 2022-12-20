Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $8,409.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014304 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041234 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226489 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

