Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RITM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 6.9 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

