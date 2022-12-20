RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.65. 40,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 25,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.
Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
