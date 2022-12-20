RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires 15,424 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.