RiverTree Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.61.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

