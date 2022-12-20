Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 3.6%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.74 and last traded at 3.76. 13,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,084,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.46 and a 200 day moving average of 4.65.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 62.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

