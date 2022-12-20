Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $215.08 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $215.08 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,303.90 or 0.07731887 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,295.31280124 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,041,608.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

