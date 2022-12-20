Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 3.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.78. 62,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,433,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

