Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $494.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $423.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

