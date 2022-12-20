RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
EENEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($15.18) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RS Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
RS Group Stock Performance
Shares of EENEF stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.
RS Group Company Profile
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RS Group (EENEF)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.