RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EENEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($15.18) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RS Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of EENEF stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

