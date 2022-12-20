Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.26

Rune (RUNE) traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00007951 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $26,305.92 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.77 or 0.05015469 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00497569 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.64 or 0.29482160 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.5158599 USD and is up 87.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $36.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

