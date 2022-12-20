Safe (SAFE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Safe has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $7.23 or 0.00042797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $150.57 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00113477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00198488 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053105 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.2778091 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

