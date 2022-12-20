Saltmarble (SML) Price Tops $18.07 on Exchanges

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for $18.07 or 0.00107415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $878.17 million and approximately $923,165.94 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Get Saltmarble alerts:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 17.62178418 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $938,913.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

