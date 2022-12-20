San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,357. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,895.40% and a net margin of 97.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 103.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

