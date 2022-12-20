Santori & Peters Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 6,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,300. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53.

