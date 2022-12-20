Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $158.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

