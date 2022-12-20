Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

