Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

