Schwab Charitable Fund Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.41.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
