Schwab Charitable Fund Has $481,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after acquiring an additional 321,289 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

