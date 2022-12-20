Schwab Charitable Fund Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,621,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

See Also

