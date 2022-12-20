Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Collective Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,820. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

