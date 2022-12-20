Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $33,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

