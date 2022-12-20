Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

