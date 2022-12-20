Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,916. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.