Scotiabank Trims TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price to C$15.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRSWF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

